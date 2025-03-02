The dancer, singer and actress is glowing while reporting from the red carpet.

Julianne Hough stuns on the Oscars red carpet in an ethereal, glam look

Julianne Hough arrived early to report live from the Oscars red carpet Sunday, and she wasted no time in wowing the guests and photographers with her jaw-dropping, head-to-toe glamorous look.

The multi-hyphenate star was dripping in ethereal layers with her asymmetrical, one-shoulder gown crafted what looks to be tulle in various shades of nude. She went minimal with her jewelry choices, opting for glimmering teardrop earrings that added just enough glitz to set off the whole look.

Julianne Hough attends the 97th Annual Oscars, Mar. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Peeking out from under the hem of her dress is a pair of open-toed platforms that add just enough height to allow the dress to float and swirl around her feet.

Hough's beauty team -- makeup artist Afton Williams and hair stylist Riawna Capri -- pulled out all the stops on her glam with a perfectly coiffed, wavy updo straight out of Old Hollywood and a clean, glowing makeup look punctuated with deep red lip.

Julianne Hough appears at the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 2, 2025. Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Check out Hough's look for yourself while she's reporting from the 97th Academy Awards red carpet tonight live on ABC and Hulu.

The 97th Oscars will take place on Sunday, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be televised on ABC, streamed on Hulu and will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and "Good Morning America."