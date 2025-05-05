The best looks from the 2025 Met Gala red carpet

The
2025 Met Gala is here.
Fashion's most anticipated night has arrived, and stars are showcasing jaw-dropping looks as they ascend the steps to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
This year's
Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," in coordination with the Costume Institute exhibit of the same name. The theme "take[s] the Black dandy as its subject, examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora," according to Vogue.
The dress code this year is "Tailored for You," a "nod to the exhibition's focus on menswear," according to the
outlet.
Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Anna Wintour, 2025 Met Gala co-chairs, were early to the red carpet, wearing dandy-inspired interpretations of the dress code.
Continue below for the best looks at the 2025 Met Gala.
Andrew Scott Andrew Scott attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Dua Lipa Dua Lipa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Lisa Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union Wade attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Joey King Joey King attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Bad Bunny Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images Lorde Lorde attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Ava DuVernay Ava DuVernay attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Simone Biles Simone Biles attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images Jennie Jennie attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Pusha T Pusha T attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. John Shearer/WireImage Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images Zendaya Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images Diana Ross Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Heidi Klum Heidi Klum attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Zoe Saldaña Zoe Saldana attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images Sarah Snook Sarah Snook attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images Venus Williams Venus Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Sadie Sink Sadie Sink attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images Pharrell Williams Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Kwame Onwuachi Kwame Onwuachi attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images Coco Jones Coco Jones attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images Colman Domingo Colman Domingo, Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton, Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Savion Washington/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Ego Nwodim Ego Nwodim attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 5, 2025 in New York City. John Shearer/WireImage Emma Chamberlain Emma Chamberlain poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York, May 5, 2025. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Anna Wintour Anna Wintour, Met Gala Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images La La Anthony La La Anthony attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition, May 5, 2025, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP This article will be continuously updated throughout the night.