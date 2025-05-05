The 2025 Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

The best looks from the 2025 Met Gala red carpet

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

The 2025 Met Gala is here.

Fashion's most anticipated night has arrived, and stars are showcasing jaw-dropping looks as they ascend the steps to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," in coordination with the Costume Institute exhibit of the same name. The theme "take[s] the Black dandy as its subject, examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora," according to Vogue.

The dress code this year is "Tailored for You," a "nod to the exhibition's focus on menswear," according to the outlet.

Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Anna Wintour, 2025 Met Gala co-chairs, were early to the red carpet, wearing dandy-inspired interpretations of the dress code.

Continue below for the best looks at the 2025 Met Gala.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lisa

Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Wade attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Joey King

Joey King attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Lorde

Lorde attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Simone Biles

Simone Biles attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Jennie

Jennie attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Pusha T

Pusha T attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. John Shearer/WireImage

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Diana Ross

Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldana attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Venus Williams

Venus Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Kwame Onwuachi

Kwame Onwuachi attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Coco Jones

Coco Jones attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo, Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Savion Washington/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ego Nwodim

Ego Nwodim attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 5, 2025 in New York City. John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York, May 5, 2025. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour, Met Gala Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 5, 2025, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

La La Anthony

La La Anthony attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition, May 5, 2025, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

This article will be continuously updated throughout the night.