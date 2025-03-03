Cyrus presented the award for best sound alongside Milles Teller.

Miley Cyrus stuns at the Oscars in Alexander McQueen gown and bleached eyebrows

Miley Cyrus made a striking entrance at the 97th Academy Awards, where she attended as a presenter.

The Grammy winner wore a custom black Alexander McQueen high-neck halter gown with lace gloves, pairing the look with diamond earrings for a classic yet bold statement.

Her hair was style featured voluminous deep side-parted waves, giving a nod to old Hollywood glamour.

But it was her seemingly bleached eyebrows that made the biggest impact, adding an edgy contrast to her look.

Miley Cyrus attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

This comes just weeks after Cyrus turned heads at the 2025 Grammys with another bold fashion moment.

She embraced the viral jellyfish haircut, rocking a voluminous, layered style.

Cyrus presented the award for best sound alongside Milles Teller.