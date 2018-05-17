5-minute makeup tricks to look like Duchess Kate

The royal wedding is just days away and while you get your last-minute watch party details in order, the last thing you need to worry about is your look. That’s why we teamed up with makeup and beauty industry expertise Jenn Kapahi, who is the co-founder of trèStiQue.

trèStiQue’s mission is to simplify how you use and apply makeup in a quick and easy way. To create looks fit for Duchess Kate or Meghan Markle, we used trèStiQue’s Essential 8 set. The line is made up of 2-in-1 products that have twist-off casings and built-in blending brushes, making it easier for life on-the-go. And, it comes in a small compact case that fits right in the palm of your hand!

Here’s how you can recreate your go-to Duchess Kate looks in just five minutes.

Duchess Kate’s daytime classic

i-Images/Polaris

If you are imagining a woman who exudes elegance, Duchess Kate immediately comes to mind. Whether it’s day or night, the Duchess of Cambridge keeps her look iconic.

“Kate’s look in terms of makeup is very effortlessly chic,” says Kapahi. “It’s super classy, always polished with a flawless face.”

For Kate's daytime classic look, Kapahi says that you should use soft colors and minimal highlight on the face to create a flawless glow. The products you’ll need are the Tinted Face Stick in Paradise Island Beige, Blush Stick in St. Barth’s Pink and the Highlight Stick in Bondi Beach Glow. In addition, trèStiQue has a secret weapon for long-lasting performance.

“The Correct + Cover Concealer Crayon in Porcelain is the perfect concealer for under eye as well as touch up. I love it because it really has full coverage and it’s a gel so it glides with a little bit of coconut oil to moisturize the skin," Kapahi says.

Next, Kapahi moves on to the eyes and for Kate, she uses their best-selling Shadow Crayon in Morimoto Pink Pearl crayon on the eyelid and gives an all over champagne shimmer. This, combined with the Line, Sharpen and Smudge Eye Pencil in Swiss Chocolate creates a less dramatic look as opposed to what a black liner would. To complete the eyes, Kapahi uses the Define, Sculpt and Set Brow Liner in Americano.

Last but not least, Kapahi says that their newest launch, the Lip Glaze in Paris Pink, will be the right final touch to tie the look together.

“It is this perfect pink. It looks good on everyone!” she says.

Duchess Kate’s evening glam

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

For Kate’s evening look, Kapahi says that it’s important to warm up the cheeks with more color and contour than you typically would in the day time. This is also the best way to stay true to Kate’s style.

“You’re going to get a bit more definition, a bit more of a darker highlight and a bit more pop, so she’s gonna look a bit more polished," Kapahi says.

To achieve this look, Kapahi used the Highlight Stick in Bondi Beach Glow combined with the Bronzer Stick and the Bora Bora Coral Blush Stick. Each of these products has either a built-in dome-shaped blending sponge or an angled-bristle contour brush to help create those perfect lines.

For the eyes and lips, subtle changes in tone can make you go from day to night, while still staying fresh and unique to Kate’s style. The Shadow Crayon in Kona Coffee, combined with this time a darker eye pencil in Santorini Black Sand and the Americano brow pencil, achieves just that.

For eyebrows, Kapahi swears by her brow liner.

“This is the perfect triangular shape brow that will help to shape and define," she says. "It’s important to use the lead to define and shape the brows and the other side of the brow gel really holds those little hairs into place and sets it so it stays all day.”

The finishing touch is the Georgia Peach Lip Glaze. Normally, Kate doesn’t do a bold lip, but this shade is a little deeper and the built-in primer will also smooth and hydrate the lips to hold color and last longer.