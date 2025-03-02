Oscars 2025: Whoopi Goldberg shines in futuristic gown on carpet

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, Calif.

After years away from the Academy Awards, Whoopi Goldberg made a dazzling return at the 2025 Oscars ahead of stepping in as a presenter.

The EGOT winner, who last presented at the 88th Academy Awards in 2016, looked radiant in a custom Christian Siriano gown that shimmered like liquid metal, draping her in a striking off-the-shoulder silhouette.

Fans got an early peek at the showstopping design just last week when Siriano teased the look on Instagram. Sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the gown in progress, he captioned the post: “OSCAR WEEKEND is almost here and we are almost done! All shapes and sizes will be celebrated on this night! 🖤”

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, Calif. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Thirty-four years ago this month, Goldberg won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in the 1990 film "Ghost," which also starred Demi Moore and the late Patrick Swayze.

Other stars who will be presenting are, in alphabetical order: Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey, Bowen Yang and Rachel Zegler.

The 2025 Oscars take place Sunday, March 2, and air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.