Oscars fashion through the decades: Unforgettable looks from Cher, Halle Berry, Rihanna and more

"Who are you wearing?"

It's a question that's shouted at every awards show and will be asked at this year's Oscars.

The fashion on the red carpet has come along way since the very first Academy Awards in 1929.

In fact, there wasn't even an Oscars red carpet until 1961.

But there has always been fashion. From Cher and Halle Berry to Lady Gaga and Billy Porter, the style on the Oscars red carpet has come a long way.

Here's how it's evolved over the years:

The 1930s

From left; writer Hanns Kraly, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences William C. DeMille, actress Mary Pickford and actor Warner Baxter attend the Oscars in Hollywood, Calif., April 4, 1930. Getty Images, FILE

Screen legends including Mary Pickford, Bette Davis and Joan Crawford reigned at the Oscars in the '30s. Attending the Academy Awards back then was like getting invited to a ball.

So Cinderella-style gowns, fur shawls and pearls were a must.

The 1940s

Ingrid Bergman holds her Oscar for best actress for her role in the film "Gaslight," at the Academy Awards, March 15, 1945. Getty Images, FILE

In the '40s, we had classics like "Gone With The Wind" and "Gaslight." Bergman's outfit was a standout look from the 1945 Oscars. The actress reportedly received pressure to "dress up" for the award show and her response was to sport a simple black frock.

The 1950s

Grace Kelly and William Holden attend the 27th Academy Awards ceremony. Corbis via Getty Images, FILE

Who could forget Kelly's iconic ice-blue silk gown when she won the best actress award for "The Country Girl" in 1955? The dress, designed by costume designer Edith Head, is one of the most iconic looks in Oscar fashion history.

The 1960s

Barbra Streisand holds her Oscar for best actress for her performance as Fanny Brice in the musical comedy-drama movie "Funny Girl." Getty Images, FILE

We were all shouting "Hello, Gorgeous!" when Barbra Streisand won her first Oscar for "Funny Girl," accepting the award in a high-fashion sheer pants suit.

The 1970s

Donald Sutherland sits next to Jane Fonda at the Academy Awards. Getty Images, FILE

Pants suits became a red carpet trend of the '70s. Jane Fonda's 1972 Oscars look -- when she sported an all black Yves Saint Lauren pants suit, making an anti-Vietnam War statement -- is particularly famous.

The 1980s

Cher attends the Academy Awards, March 24, 1986, in Los Angeles. Getty Images, FILE

And then there was Cher. Presenters at the 1986 Academy Awards were given a dress code --- one that Cher did not abide by. She sauntered on stage in a show-stopping Bob Mackie headdress, a look that made us all moonstruck.

The 1990s

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 71st annual Academy Awards. Getty Images, FILE

The '90s! We were (Shakespeare) in love with Gwyneth Paltrow's pink Ralph Lauren gown. Not only did she take home the award for best actress in 1999, but she was also the best dressed that night.

The early 2000s

Bjork attends the 73rd annual Academy Awards. Getty Images, FILE

One of the most talked-about red carpet looks of all time is Björk's swan dress at the 2001 Academy Awards.

Nicole Kidman attends the 79th annual Academy Awards. Getty Images, FILE

For a less eccentric 2000s look, Nicole Kidman reigns queen of Oscars red carpet fashion. Her Balenciaga red dress at the 2007 Academy Awards is one of our favorites.

Halle Berry in the pressroom at the 74th Academy Awards, March 23, 2002, at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

"Halle Berry made the name Elie Saab more popular … She managed to really put the name Elie Saab on the international market," the designer told Vogue in 2019. "[That time] was a better time for cinema in general. [Halle Berry] was the first woman of color [to receive the Oscar for Best Actress] … It was elegant and daring and chic. I think this moment was a very exceptional moment for cinema."

The 2010s

Recording artist Lady Gaga attends the 88th annual Academy Awards. Getty Images, FILE

We were gaga for this red carpet look from Lady Gaga, who is nominated this year. Gaga's stylist designed this white suit for her epic Oscars appearance.

We can't wait to see what the "A Star Is Born" actress will show up in this year.

Angelina Jolie arrives at the 84th Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Center, Feb. 26, 2012, in Hollywood, Calif. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In 2012, Angelina Jolie commanded attention in her unforgettable thigh-high split black Versace dress. A few years ago she revealed to Extra, "There's a whole longer story behind that — I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one, and I think I was just so comfortable that... I think when you feel comfortable when you feel yourself — which is very much the theme of the film, and we know this in life — you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don't know."

Lupita Nyong'o attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center, March 2, 2014, in Hollywood, Calif. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fans, celebrity stylists and more have continued to spotlight Lupita Nyong'o's 86th annual Academy Award dress as one of the best of all time. It was a Cinderella-like powder blue custom Prada dress that she paired beautifully with a subtle yet chic headband.

Zendaya attends the 87th Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center, Feb. 22, 2015, in Hollywood, Calif. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Celebrity stylist Morgan Pinney previously told "GMA" the finishing touch to one of Zendaya's most iconic red carpet looks by Vivienne Westwood were her dreadlocks.

"After a comment about her hair was made by a TV personality, Zendaya stood up for herself and clapped back in the classiest way, which ultimately resulted in her own Barbie doll being made of her look from the night," said Pinney.

Billy Porter attends the 91st Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland, Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ending out another decade of Oscar's fashion, Billy Porter wore one of the most standout looks to ever hit the red carpet. The "Pose" star donned an extraordinary Oscars tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano.

The 2020s

Janelle Monae arrives at the 92nd Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland, Feb. 9, 2020, in Hollywood, Calif. WireImage via Getty Images

Entering a new decade of red carpet style, Janelle Monae completely wowed fans in a dazzling hooded dress by Ralph Lauren that featured over 160,000 Swarovski crystals.

Billie Eilish arrives at the 92nd Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland, Feb. 9, 2020, in Hollywood, Calif. Future Publishing via Getty Images

Billie Eilish brought fresh flavor and unique style to the red carpet in 2020 wearing a custom Chanel ensemble that included a matching white jacket and pants.

In this April 25, 2021 file photo, Amanda Seyfried poses during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, CA. ABC via Getty Images

One of the most admirable red carpet looks from the 2021 Oscars came from actress Amanda Seyfried. She completely wowed fans in a ravishing red strapless tulle ball gown by Giorgio Armani Privé.

In this March 27, 2022 file photo, Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Zendaya made us all stop and stare in a stylish cropped silk button-down top paired with a dazzling metallic silver skirt. The "Dune" star paired the look with stacked bracelets and a tousled updo.

In this March 12, 2023 file photo, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

After the 2023 Oscars red carpet wrapped, Rihanna, who was pregnant with her second child at the time, gave fans a pleasant surprise as the music icon and businesswoman was photographed wearing a stunning custom seafoam green Bottega Venta ensemble while posing alongside her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The bold look included a fur stole worn across her chest, exposing her growing belly. Her look was complete with a thigh-high slit skirt and matching leather gloves.

In this March 10, 2024 file photo, Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy in the deadline room at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA. Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The 2024 Oscars were the year of sparkling sequins, airy pastel hues and uniquely designed styles. Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone were amongst some of the evening's best dressed stars with Randolph wearing a powder blue sequin halter dress topped with a featured cape and Stone shining in a two-piece mint green look that incorporated a sleeveless peplum top and skirt.

Editor's note: This story that was originally published on February 19, 2019, and has been updated.