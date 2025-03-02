Oscars red carpet 2025: See what stars wore for Hollywood's biggest night

See what celebrities wore for the 2025 Academy Awards.

Julianne Hough attends the 97th Annual Oscars, Mar. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.

The 2025 Oscars have arrived, and Hollywood's brightest stars are lighting up the red carpet with some amazing fashion moments.

From Julianne Hough's ethereal Christian Dior gown to Jesse Palmer's impeccably tailored tuxedo, the night's style is already delivering on its annual reputation of pure elegance.

Get ready to be mesmerized by the most unforgettable red carpet fashion from Hollywood’s biggest night.

Storm Reid

Storm Reid attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards, Los Angeles, March 2, 2025. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, Mar. 02, 2025 in Hollywood, Calif. Savion Washington/Getty Images

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on March 2, 2025. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Diane Warren

Diane Warren attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jesse Palmer