Oscars red carpet 2025: See what stars wore for Hollywood's biggest night

See what celebrities wore for the 2025 Academy Awards.

ByJacqueline Laurean Yates and Claire Peltier via GMA logo
March 2, 2025, 4:36 PM

The 2025 Oscars have arrived, and Hollywood's brightest stars are lighting up the red carpet with some amazing fashion moments.

From Julianne Hough's ethereal Christian Dior gown to Jesse Palmer's impeccably tailored tuxedo, the night's style is already delivering on its annual reputation of pure elegance.

Get ready to be mesmerized by the most unforgettable red carpet fashion from Hollywood’s biggest night.

Storm Reid

Storm Reid attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards, Los Angeles, March 2, 2025.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, Mar. 02, 2025 in Hollywood, Calif.
Savion Washington/Getty Images

Ethan Slater

PHOTO: US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Ethan Slater attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on March 2, 2025.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Diane Warren

Diane Warren attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, Calif.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jesse Palmer

Jesse Palmer attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre, Mar. 02, 2025 in Hollywood, Calif.
Savion Washington/Getty Images

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events