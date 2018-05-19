Royal wedding 2018: All about Meghan Markle's jewels

Meghan Markle sparkled — literally — during her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday morning.

The future Duchess of Sussex wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II, replete with a diamond bandeau from 1932 and a center brooch that dates back to 1893.

The bandeau was given to the then-Princess Mary in 1893 in celebration of her marriage to Prince George, and she passed it down to her granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953.

Markle also wore earrings and a bracelet by Cartier.

For her wedding to Prince Harry, 33, Markle, 36, wore a custom gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who is the first female artistic director to head the Givenchy design house. Her shoes were also by Givenchy.

"After meeting Ms. Waight Keller in early 2018, Ms. Markle chose to work with her for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour," a press release from Kensington Palace read. "Ms. Markle also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses -- Pringle of Scotland, Chloé, and now Givenchy."