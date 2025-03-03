Selena Gomez sparkles in thousands of glass droplets at 2025 Oscars

Selena Gomez sparkled at the 2025 Oscars.

Gomez donned a hand-embroidered satin Ralph Lauren off-the-shoulder gown for Sunday night's event, which, according to Elle, was complete with over 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals. The ensemble was complete with an equally sparkling diamond necklace and earrings, which altogether exuded the glamour of the old Hollywood era.

Gomez worked with Sophia Loren's tailor to create the look, which was inspired by several gowns worn by the iconic actress, according to InStyle.

Selena Gomez attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., Mar. 2, 2025. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Gomez wore her hair in a gently flipped short bob parted to the side. Gomez's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, shared details of Gomez's makeup to Instagram, noting the numerous Rare Beauty products used to achieve the final look.

Vanngo used All of the Above Weightless Shadow Sticks on the eyes and the brand's new Soft Pinch Liquid Contour in shade Solace. Gomez wore the Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Talented -- a neutral beige -- and the Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm in Nearly Petal, a soft neutral pink, which perfectly complemented the color of her dress.

Gomez is the founder of Rare Beauty.

Selena Gomez attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., Mar. 2, 2025. Scott Kirkland/Disney via Getty Images

Selena Gomez attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., Mar. 2, 2025. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Gomez attended the Oscars with her fiance, Benny Blanco, and presented alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 97th Annual Oscars , Mar. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. John Shearer/The Academy via Getty Images

See a full list of winners from the 2025 Oscars here.