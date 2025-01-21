Inauguration fashion takes center stage: See the most standout style looks

See the outfits Melania Trump, Usha Vance and more wore.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump dance alongside Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner during the Liberty Ball in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.

Inauguration Day festivities brought plenty of high-profile style on everyone from incoming political figures to inauguration performers.

"Good Morning America" is taking a closer look at the standout looks of the day from Ivanka Trump's sleek, deep green ensemble to Usha Vance's soft pink coat with a matching scarf.

Outgoing first lady Jill Biden chose bold, head-to-toe purple with a matching coat, gloves and shoes, while Vice President Kamala Harris chose a mostly black ensemble finished with leather gloves and a black-and-white scarf.

Incoming first lady Melania Trump wore a look from American designer Adam Lippes to attend a church service early in the day. The ensemble featured a navy silk wool coat, a navy silk wool pencil skirt and an ivory silk crepe blouse, all hand-sewn in New York City.

"The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump," Lippes said in a press release, adding that "Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world."

For the inaugural balls, Melania Trump changed into an off-white gown featuring striking black ribbon details, a design from her longtime stylist Herve Pierre.

Melania Trump and President Donald J. Trump

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Jeenah Moon/Reuters

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2025. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Jill Biden and former President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden react as Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris

First lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff stand together at the White House ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump

President-elect Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump arrives for a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Usha Vance and Vice President J.D. Vance

Usha Vance and Vice President-elect, Sen. J.D. Vance arrive for service at St. John's Church as part of Inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance, left, and his wife Usha Vance arrive at the Commander in Chief Ball, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

Carrie Underwood

Country music artist Carrie Underwood performs during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stands next to Miriam Adelson as they attend the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk

Telsa, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk looks on ahead of the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Lara Trump and Eric Trump

President-elect Donald Trump's son Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump arrive for a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Tiffany Trump

President-elect Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos arrive for a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day of his second presidential term in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

President Joe Biden, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat from Minnesota, and President-elect Donald Trump depart the White House for the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles arrives prior to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the United States Capitol Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

CEO of Meta and Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrive for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images

Former Vice President Dan Quayle and Marilyn Quayle

Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife Marilyn Quayle greet Susie Wiles at the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush

Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive as former President Bill Clinton watches before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool

President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa and First lady Lavinia Valbonesi