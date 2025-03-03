Check out all the stars' looks.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025: All the looks from the red carpet

The 2025 Oscars red carpet set the tone for more exciting fashion moments to follow — including the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The famous Oscars after-party, hosted by Vanity Fair's editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, is attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Sarah Paulson, Nikki Glaser and Seth Rogan were some of the first stars to hit the carpet.

Tan France is hosting a livestream of the star-studded carpet for Vanity Fair; it can be streamed on VF.com and on the Vanity Fair YouTube channel.

Check out all the looks from the red carpet below.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Amy Sussman, Getty

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mar. 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mar. 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Molly Sims

Molly Sims arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mar. 2, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tom Ford and Debbie Harry

Tom Ford and Debbie Harry attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mar. 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Questlove

Questlove attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted, Mar. 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mar. 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dan Levy

Dan Levy attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted Neilson Barnard, Getty

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Mar. 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscars party Danny Moloshok, Reuters

Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscars party Danny Moloshok, Reuters