skintervention taking a look at the hottest new trends in skin care. This morning we're looking at -- get ready for this -- blood cream. Blood cream. Yes, it's exactly what I like, supposed to help you heal faster and look younger so what do people think? Becky Worley is on the case for us. Reporter: In the hunt for smooth skin, the latest fountain of youth, your own blood. Dr. Barbara Sturm sells a customized cream made from your own blood. The growth factors are said to supercharge healing and though it costs $1400 stars like Hailey Baldwin and Emma Roberts swear by it. Would you use a facial cream made out of blood? No. No? No. If it's my own blood, maybe, but if it's not my own blood I would be worried. Yeah. What if it costs $1400. Absolutely not. Would you use a facial cream made out of your own blood? Yeah. That doesn't sound gross? Yes, I will. My own blood. Only your own blood. Only my own blood. How long does it last for? Good question. If it lasts the rest of my life, absolutely. Reporter: The $1400 question, how well does it work? For "Good morning America," Becky Worley, ABC news, San Francisco. Thank you, Becky. Board certified dermatologist and good friend of our show Dr. Whitney Bowe is here with her verdict. Good to see you. Thank you. Are we really talking about blood. Platelet rich plasma so take a look. Blood is composed of red blood cells, white blood cells and then a yellow palace that Sarah that is rich in platelets. The part you want is that prp, that platelet rich plasma because it starts to stimulate wound heal and the growth factors in it are thought to trick our aging cells into behaving as though they're young and healthy but you don't want white or red blood cells. These could cause inflammation or stain the skin. How do you know if what you're using is working. To get an effective blood cream make sure it's not contaminated. To do that your doctor will take a sample of your blood so for today's purposes we're using a substitute and we put it in here and put it in a centrifuge. When I hit start, it actually separates out the different components of the blood based on their size and their density so when it's time to remove THA tube, it looks something like this, you can really see the separation of the different components but in reality prp actually looks more like this. It's yellow in color so when shopping for a blood cream check the color. If it's a little yellow, that's okay. If it'sed or pink, pass. So what does it need to be to be pose effective? Walk over here and I'll show you. So basically you're hoping this growth factor is penetrating into the skin so imagine that the cake is your skin and the icing is the blood cream and these blue sprinkles are your growth factors. When you're rubbing these cream onto the surface of the skin, you're hoping that those blue sprinkles, those growth factors are penetrating into the skin but realistically speaking we're kind of hoping at least they have an indirect effect and communicate with the deeper layers maybe. So we heard from Becky. How long does it last? That's what people want to know. The answer is we don't really know. We reached out to Dr. Sturm's team requests any data to see if they're active for more than a few hours and they said they provided all the information they could. Bottom line it for us. Your verdict. If you have $1400 to spend, it probably can't hurt. But if you're looking for something with some real results I'd say save the money for a trip to your dermatologist. What other suggestions would you have? There are so many other creams like retinoid, peptides that have been shown to have an effect even when you apply them on the surface or you can use prp procedures in the office like a vampire facial. Why not? We're talking blood. Why not a vampire facial. Full service here.

