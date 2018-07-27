-
Now Playing: Spring into style with these gorgeous rose braids
-
Now Playing: This Paddington Bear theme park is making all our childhood dreams come true
-
Now Playing: Take it from former 'Glee' star Blake Jenner: Trust your talent
-
Now Playing: This bakery makes the cutest macaroon characters
-
Now Playing: The DNA braid is the hottest hairstyle taking over the 'gram
-
Now Playing: Man detonates small device near US Embassy in Beijing
-
Now Playing: 'Yodeling kid' Mason Ramsey performs 'Lovesick Blues'
-
Now Playing: Internet yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey performs live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Lauren Cohan dishes on her new film 'Mile 22'
-
Now Playing: Walmart yodeler Mason Ramsey on what it's like to go viral
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have bedding, wall art and more
-
Now Playing: How to find the perfect jumpsuit for your body type
-
Now Playing: Kelly Osbourne on addiction: 'People need to know rehab doesn't fix you'
-
Now Playing: Bayer to no longer sell permanent birth control implant Essure
-
Now Playing: Beyonce and Jay-Z share dreamy family vacation photos
-
Now Playing: Investigators examine missing college student's Fitbit data
-
Now Playing: Latest viral debate: CVS hold-music annoying or soothing?
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato treated at home with emergency medication
-
Now Playing: Beachgoers form human chain to rescue swimmers
-
Now Playing: Brock Turner's lawyer makes 'outercourse' argument