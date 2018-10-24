Transcript for Expert tips on how to brighten your makeup look

into the new season, "Allure" editor in chief Michelle Lee is here. Best beauty tips and tricks. Good morning. Okay, easy and affordable. You've got our attention. Easy and affordable and we'll wake you up. When you're feeling tired we tend to look tired so think cold and I know that's hard when the weather is getting colder but I like to chill a lot of things in the refrigerator which is not always easy when you've got like food and everything in it so I actually bought one of these for myself. A little mini fridge I converted into a skin care fridge. It's great to keep face rollers and masks in there, it helps to depuff and take away redness and we have our lovely model here. So this is a jade roller. Jade roller. You want to put a little serum on your face first and go ahead and roll that up your cheek and think upward motion. So if you chilled that imagine this sort of like icy feeling roller going up your skin to tighten and depuff. How does it feel? Like a face massage. Also when we're tired, colors tend to drain away. Putting a little wash of blush helps to brighten that up too? That's what Alana uses on me. Okay. The eyes? Eyes, of course, your eyes tend to get red so we love this trick which is to take a light beige eyeliner and tight line that bottom lid so go in there and helps to cancel out any redness and makes your eyes pop wide open and using a good light reflecting concealer. Oh, yes, concealer. Concealer is key. You know. We love a good light reflecting one. This is an "Allure" best of beauty award winner this year. This Alaina George. My makeup artist. The eyes really -- The eyes really show a lot of fatigue. If you use a color one shade lighter than your skin tone it helps to brighten everything up. You don't feel cakey or anything like that? Not at all. Okay. I didn't wake up like this just so you know. All right. And now the hair. We love this. I've actually done it a little bit today too. Typically when we're tired gravity pulls everything down. Think going up. It's going to pull your eye up and also I love this trick because it's basically like doing a little hair face-lift and you want to just think high ponytail or big top knot. We've got our lovely model here. This is Jessica and Petula is my hairstylist. Okay. So Jessica is putting the mirror up and now she's had the complete fresh makeover. Let's see, Jessica. So natural. How does that feel? I feel real good. Look at yourself. You're beautiful to begin with but this whole look. Yeah. Does it feel fresher? Like you're waking up? This is so key because you're saying it's also affordable. All super affordable. Easy to do every morning. Everyone looks amazing. All right. Thank you all very much. Thank you. Something you all would do? Yeah. Easy to do? Tell us, we have a little extra time, Michelle, tell us about when it's fall and the skin that you're going through and little things you can do. Oh, yeah, fall is really tricky because the weather is changing and the humidity is changing. I'm a big fan of serums and a great moisturizer and because it's not hot and summertime outside make sure you wear spf every day. Do you have a tip, Alana? Actually broaden out your face also, it brightens it. All right. Thank you all very much.

