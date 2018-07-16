This fashion illustrator makes masterpiece sketches out of food, plants and more

More
Edgar Artis uses household objects to make sketches that will inspire you.
0:58 | 07/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This fashion illustrator makes masterpiece sketches out of food, plants and more
A brief mention of those patients using I was a life sentence flowers food. To show the. Everything surrounding us and Julio things be done in the Nazis. The hands beauty and harmony it's not just above us. Creating beautiful drawing. Turning his sorry. He's yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56572795,"title":"This fashion illustrator makes masterpiece sketches out of food, plants and more","duration":"0:58","description":"Edgar Artis uses household objects to make sketches that will inspire you.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/fashion-illustrator-makes-masterpiece-sketches-food-plants-56572795","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.