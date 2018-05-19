-
Now Playing: The unforgettable moment Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles arrive to royal wedding
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Prince William arrive at St. George's Chapel
-
Now Playing: Crowd erupts as Meghan Markle's carriage heads to the chapel
-
Now Playing: The varying styles of fascinators
-
Now Playing: Hats off to the best fascinators on display at the royal wedding
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle en route to St. George's Chapel
-
Now Playing: Joyous atmosphere inside St. George's Chapel for royal wedding
-
Now Playing: Fans flock to Windsor for Harry, Meghan wedding
-
Now Playing: Royal Wedding arrivals: Guests gather to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
-
Now Playing: 'We are on the list,' says community worker invited to the royal wedding: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shared passion for humanitarian work: Part 5
-
Now Playing: How Meghan Markle's 'California casual' style could impact British fashion: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate and Meghan are the new royal 'fab four': Part 3
-
Now Playing: Princess Diana would have wanted her children to 'marry for love': Part 2
-
Now Playing: Royal wedding ushers in a new era for the monarchy: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip will be at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding: Palace
-
Now Playing: Jetliner with more than 100 on board crashes during takeoff from Cuba
-
Now Playing: Ex-spy released from hospital after poisoning
-
Now Playing: Moments after plane hits the ground in Cuba