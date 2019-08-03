Transcript for The hottest new facials to give your skin a boost

We turn to our spring skintervention series. We're looking at some of the hottest trends to get your skin ready are to the season. This morning it's all about your face from treatments you can try at home to an actual face workout. Diane Macedo is on the case. ?????? Reporter: From Jennifer Lopez to Gwyneth paltrow to Halle berry, flawless skin is practically a Hollywood but how can you get that superstar knowy top dermatologist Jeanine Downie says the new clarisonic Mia smart that pairs with your phone to customize your skin routine. It has a cleansing head, it has two firming heads and it has a makeup application head. The main reason why it's award winning is because people are nuts about how it is helping to firm and tone under the eyes. Now I have the eye massager on here and the awaken eyes routine on here. Let's get started. Oh, that's really nice. My skin kind of feels warm to the touch and really nice and smooth. For the latest in trendy treatments face gym in New York claims to give your face a workout. It's based on the idea that stimulation can firm and tone the muscles in the face, sculpting cheekbones. It promises to work out all 40 muscles of your face. It is boosting circulation. Go walk me through the face workout. We do a warm-up. We do some stretching. We do cardio. Then we do sculpting and a cooldown and you're all done. So this is the after gym know. You worked out for this face. I did. I worked out for this face. Reporter: For a cutting-edge treatment beauty bloggers tout the hydrafacial as the ultimate way to rejuvenate the skin. My never skin has never felt softer in my entire life. I'm loving the way my face is looking, plump and hydrated. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Diane Macedo, ABC news, New York. I'm here with Dr. Whitney Bowe and Angela trying a hydrafacial right now. Good morning to you, ladies. Good morning. You're already glowing. Tell us how this facial is different than others. This one is actually super gentle so it's safe for even sensitive skin so as I'm performing it right now on Angela, I'm actually infusing her skin with hydrating serums while I'm simultaneously pulling the debris out of her pores. How do you know it's working? Oh, well, take a look at this. So I have -- I've been collecting what we've been doing with her during her procedure. So -- the serums that I infused into her skin are virtually clear but if you take a look at this. You can see what we collected is yellow and cloudy. That is evidence of all of those dead cells and oils we actually pulled out of her skin during the treatment if wow. Has the fda weighed in. The makers of the hydrafacial are registered with the fda but, you know, the device overall the risk is very low so it doesn't require the same complex oversight that say a laser So you've already done it on what's your verdict. I mean as far as facials go, this is one I can get behind. Angela, how did it feel? It does not hurt at all. It didn't hurt. Nothing at all. It felt great to be honest. You can feel it sucking out. You definitely have a glow. What's your verdict? I love it. You like it? I love it. I feel like my face is as clean as it's ever been. Looks great. Right. Thank you. My pleasure. For more on this go to our website.

