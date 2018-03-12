Transcript for J.Crew kicks off their #MeetMyCrew campaign on 'GMA'

So we're back now on "Gma" with some really talented groups about to perform live for us right here. We have the dancers from the American tap dance foundation. They are partnered up with our sponsor J. Crew this holiday season for the meet my crew campaign. We welcome you guys to "Good morning America." Hi. Thank you. Thank you. Royal highness, talk to you about the Brooklyn united music and arts program. How did you guys connect with American tap dance foundation to form this beautiful group? Well, J. Crew actually set us up, you know? We got fitted and we met them, did a couple of rehearsals with them. It was just -- we felt the vibe. It was fun, hugs, and we're just here to celebrate the holiday season. That's right. It's a beautiful partnership. Tony, talk to me a little bit about all of this and this performance. It's a great blend of an American art form, tap dance and drumming so it made a lot of sense, right? Yes. So by the way, if you want to participate from home, you're supposed to get your crew together, get a photograph, post on Instagram #meetmycrew, and then you go to J. Crew Instagram for more information to get a really nice prize. A surprise I understand. Yep. Do you know what I think is a fabulous thing? How fabulous you all look. Are you ready? Yes.

