These makeup illusions are unbelievable

More
Seeing is believing when it comes to these 3D makeup designs.
0:52 | 02/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for These makeup illusions are unbelievable
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61332157,"title":"These makeup illusions are unbelievable","duration":"0:52","description":"Seeing is believing when it comes to these 3D makeup designs.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/makeup-illusions-unbelievable-61332157","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.