-
Now Playing: Megan Markle’s wedding makeup artist shares his top makeup tips, must-have makeup bag items
-
Now Playing: Glam fairy makeup is all the glow this Halloween
-
Now Playing: Mythical mermaid makeup is pure Halloween magic: How to get the look
-
Now Playing: This family's babysaurus-Rex announcement will have you roaring for joy
-
Now Playing: 'Anxious mom's' photo series shines light on maternal mental health
-
Now Playing: Actor David Boreanaz shows you how to make the best Philly cheesesteak
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' breaks down the holiday sweater that's striking a spooky debate
-
Now Playing: New bill could help passengers avoid major airline pet peeves
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on items that give back
-
Now Playing: Could this app help parents monitor their kids at school?
-
Now Playing: Dad dressing toddler son in Disney characters is your pre-Halloween dose of cuteness
-
Now Playing: This Guy Fieri birthday party will take you down to Flavortown
-
Now Playing: 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Constance Wu reveals she almost wasn't in the movie
-
Now Playing: Jessie James Decker shares her delicious, secret 'fit-chiladas' recipe
-
Now Playing: Bobby Moynihan and BB-8 visit 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: Reese Witherspoon plays 'Teacup Roulette' with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines
-
Now Playing: Reese Witherspoon says this 'Legally Blonde' cutie is one of her favorite co-stars
-
Now Playing: Sara Haines reveals the new movie that made Michael Strahan cry
-
Now Playing: This is for all the parents whose kids are struggling with nighttime potty training
-
Now Playing: Boy who can't go outside at recess patrols with school officer instead