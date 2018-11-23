Black Friday travel deals 2018

If a 2019 vacation is on your wish list, Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be a great time to shop for deals. From hotels to airfare to all-inclusive vacations, there's no excuse for paying full price for your next getaway.

Here are a few of our faves:

Expedia

Expedia's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Price: Up to 50 percent off flights, 75 percent off hotels online.

For the first time ever Expedia is offering travelers up to 50 percent off flights. The sale starts Nov. 23, on Black Friday, with travel deals and coupons appearing on the site all the way through Cyber Monday, Nov. 26. Customers can save on select hotel bookings and package deals to destinations such as Orlando, Los Angeles, Dominican Republic, Los Cabos, San Diego, Miami, Las Vegas and more.

IHG Hotels are offering at least 20 percent off rates.

IHG Hotels

Price: 20 percent off room rates.

InterContinental Hotels Group promises "at least 20 percent off IHG hotels." Familiar names that are part of the IHG portfolio include InterContinental, Holiday Inn, Hotel Indigo and Crowne Plaza. Book now through Jan. 7, 2019 and stay at participating U.S. hotels between Nov. 4, 2018 and March 31, 2019.

Cheap Caribbeans Cyber Sale advertises all-inclusive beach vacations up to 70 percent off.

Cheap Caribbean

Price: Up to 70 percent off beach vacations.

Cheap Caribbean's Cyber Sale advertises all-inclusive beach vacations up to 70 percent off. Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, Los Cabos, St. Lucia, Turks & Caicos and many more are all on sale.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Hotel Sale

Price: Rooms from $32 per night.

Caesars Entertainment hotel rooms are all on sale, so take advantage of these Cyber Sale rates. Book by Dec. 10, 2018. Blackout dates may apply. Las Vegas hotels in the Caesars Entertainment portfolio include Caesars, Harrah's, Paris, Bally's, Planet Holloywood and Nobu Hotels.

Bookit.com

BookIt.com's Black Friday Sale

Price: Coupon codes for $200, deep discounts on packages

BookIt.com This true Black Friday sale ends midnight Friday. Coupon codes for $100 and $200, depending on length of stay, are available for all-inclusive vacations. Cancun, Jamaica, Aruba and many more are on deep discount.