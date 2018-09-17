Here's how a cruise ship goes from nuts and bolts to glitz and glam

Cruise ships are nothing short of amazing. Watching one being built is nothing short of incredible.

How does a luxury ship go from nuts and bolts to glitz and glam? Celebrity Cruises shared a time-lapse video of the construction of the brand-new Celebrity Edge. The ship will take its maiden voyage on a seven-night cruise of the Western Caribbean on Dec. 9, 2018, from Port Everglades, Florida. It will also sail Eastern Caribbean and European itineraries.

The center of the ship is The Grand Plaza, a three-story venue inspired by the piazzas of Italy and featuring a martini bar and two cafes. The Chandelier, a lighting feature and art installation, rises over the Martini Bar to the ceiling three decks above. It weighs seven tons and is composed of five levels of 765 blades illuminated by dynamic LED strips that change color from day to night.

The 2,900 passenger ship has several standout features including balconies that can transform from outdoor to indoor space and the "Magic Carpet" -- a floating platform that doubles as both a restaurant and bar.

The Celebrity Edge is the first in a new class of ships for Celebrity Cruise Line.