For the first time in the park's history, alcohol will be available to all adult guests at Disneyland.

Those looking for libations should head straight to Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland when the venue opens in 2019.

The announcement was made Thursday on the Disney Parks Blog. It stated "libations for adults" will be served. Disney confirmed to "Good Morning America" alcohol will be served.

Alcohol has reportedly been served at the ultra-exclusive Club 33 for years, but that's not accessible to the general public.

“The Cantina within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will offer guests incredible opportunities to step into their very-own immersive Star Wars' stories that captivate the senses in unique, highly themed ways," said a Disneyland spokesperon.

Oga's Cantina will also open in Hollywood Studios at Disney World, also in 2019.

"Oga’s Cantina is the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy," according to the Disney Parks blog. "And you never know when a stormtrooper or a familiar face will show up. Patrons of the cantina come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using “otherworldly” methods, served in unique vessels.

"With choices for kids and libations for adults, the cantina will make for a great stop!

Musical entertainment is provided courtesy of RX-24, the former StarSpeeder 3000 pilot droid we first met in Star Tours, who has re-envisioned himself as the cantina’s DJ. As quirky and talkative as ever, he’s still trying to do his best on the job.

Get ready to listen to some unique music, taste the best drinks in the galaxy, and surround yourself with a colorful cast of characters."

