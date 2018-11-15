Home for the holidays: How to have the coziest flight ever

Most people would agree flying around the holidays is nothing more than a means to an end. But what if there was a way to enjoy your flight this season?

No, we're not suggesting you pay for first class, though that would be nice. Instead, "Good Morning America" asked a few travel experts what they do to make their flights as enjoyable -- dare we even say as cozy -- as possible.

Keeping to yourself

Gilbert Ott, founder of God Save the Points, gets right to the heart of the matter with his advice.

"I really just try to eliminate my contact with others by self catering both food and entertainment. Headphones, iPad, stretchy jeans and chill," he told "GMA."

But he, like the other experts we spoke to, have a few products and rituals they just can't live without.

"Noise-canceling headphones" was the first thing on FareCompare CEO Rick Seaney's list.

Ott's favorite is the Bose QC35 wireless headphones.

"I was on a flight recently where a baby was just wailing away," Ott said. "I looked at it and smiled, because I could see the cabin rolling their collective eyes, but I legitimately could not hear a thing. They are heaven. Any noise cancelling set helps, especially during the most politically divided world ever."

A little luxury

TV personality Samantha Brown, host of PBS’ “Places to Love," tries to make her flights more luxurious.

"Cashmere sweaters add a little coziness. I like Cashmere by VINCE because it’s lightweight and luxurious," she said.

Melissa Biggs Bradley, the CEO and founder of Indagare, agrees with the cashmere call. She recommends the "Cuyana cashmere over-sized cardigan sweater with pockets for your phone and boarding pass."

That sweater, she told "GMA," is part of her "travel uniform. Socks, since you may have to take off your shoes for security; Rothys, the most comfortable, washable travel shoe; and comfy stretch black leggings" to pair with that Cuyana cardigan.

As far as cozy socks go, Brown does not recommend cashmere. Instead, she likes socks from Cloudz.

She also brings her own insulated travel mug.

"Not only to cut down on paper cups but it also keeps hot liquids hotter, longer," she explained. "So have the airport cafe fill your mug with hot chocolate (and whip cream). The mug will keep the hot chocolate warm for most of the flight. Now that’s cozy."

B.Y.O.E.

B.Y.O.E. -- Bring Your Own Entertainment -- is another top tip. Seaney recommends "a good audio book" while Ott says travelers should pre-load their iPads or other device with shows.

"Fewer airlines have seat back screens. This also keeps you from touching too many plane surfaces which will give you a Thanksgiving cold. Seat back screens are gross," Ott said.

Getting rid of the gross is a priority for Biggs Bradley, who said she always brings essential oil wipes to clean surfaces near her seat.

"I especially like Herban Essentials Cleansing Towelettes because they're all-natural and smell great," she said.

Use what you have handy

Finally, don't forget the uses for things you likely already have. Brown said she uses her puffy winter jacket like "a feather bed for my coach seat." And don't discount the neck scarf.

"It has so many uses," she said. "It keeps your neck warm, you can wrap it around the pillow they give you that you wouldn’t want to use otherwise. You can also use it as a lap blanket."

