Here are the hotels where celebs have been R&Ring this summer

Celebrities, they're just like us -- except when it comes to where they spend their time off!

We did a little digging to find out which hotels some of our favorite celebs go to for their summer vacations. From Mexico to Tanzania, they all have one thing in common: these hotels are the definition of luxury.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: Como Shambhala Estate, Bali, Indonesia

Babies in Bali A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 26, 2018 at 12:45am PDT

The power couple posted plenty of pics from their Bali holiday, but it wasn't immediately clear at which hotel the family was staying.

According to People, it was the Como Shambhala Estate, a hotel is a luxury wellness retreat near the cultural center of Ubud.

The property has both rooms/suites and private estates.

Resort staff includes a yoga teacher, Ayurvedic doctor and resident dietitian.

Olivia Culpo: Gurney’s Newport, Newport, Rhode Island

To vacation like the model and former Miss Universe, head to Gurney’s Newport. The resort debuted in 2017 as a sister property to the famous Gurney's Montauk in New York's Long Island.

Surrounded by water with frontage on both the Narragansett Bay and Newport Harbor and a few minutes’ walk to Downtown Newport, Gurney's has a 22-slip marina, Italian cuisine at Scarpetta, live music and fire pits.

Jessica Alba: Rosewood Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

The actress, mom of three and founder of the Honest Company called Rosewood Mayakoba "1 of my favorite spots to vacay w my family" on Instagram. It seems she's been visiting the resort for years and the hotel even has a page dedicated to Alba's travel tips when visiting the resort.

"One of our favorite things to do together is cook as a family," she wrote of her most memorable family activity. "We recently had a family dinner at Rosewood Mayakoba where we picked herbs and vegetables from the resort’s garden and helped the chef prepare an authentic meal. It was such a fun night for the kids, and it was also educational since they got to learn about traditional Mexican cuisine."

The hotel named Alaba a "Rosewood Curator" in 2017.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi: Singita Grumeti Reserve, Tanzania

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi weren't shy about where they slept during their safari. It was the ultra-exclusive Singita Grumeti Reserve, Tanzania. Situated adjacent to the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, this place is all about luxury.

Choose from tented camps, lodges or the Serengeti House for accommodations.

Bush breakfast @singita_ explore #tanzania A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Jun 2, 2018 at 11:53am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima: Amangiri Resort, Canyon Point, Utah

Prior to their recent breakup, happier days for Kourt and Younes were spent in the incredible wonder of Canyon Point, Utah. According to People, the hotel where they stayed for Bendjima's was the Amangiri.

The resort bills itself as "Perfect for adrenaline-fueled adventure and peaceful desert retreats."