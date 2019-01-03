Most romantic and secluded hotels in the US

For some trips, we want to head straight to the most buzzing metropolises, but then there are the times we want to get away from it all.

While traveling to a remote island in the Maldives or Thailand would do the trick, there are several hotels in the United States that offer a secluded feel.

Read on for the 14 best hotels for a romantic, private getaway.

1. Travaasa Hana, Maui

Overlooking Hana Bay, the Travaasa Hana, Maui delivers rustic luxury in the middle of Maui's lush, secluded east coast. Guests can expect incredible service, a top spa, excellent food, a long list of activities, and only 70 rooms on acres of uncrowded property.

The rooms are large and sleekly furnished -- and stripped of TVs (in most), air-conditioners, clocks and radios. Its secluded East Maui setting offers something not found anywhere else on the island: rainforest-like landscape along craggy coastal cliffs, with waterfalls and gulches within miles of the resort.

It's hard to reach unless you fly, but worth the trip.

2. Calistoga Ranch, An Auberge Resort

It's no wonder royalty, A-list celebrities and athletes keep returning to the luxurious Calistoga Ranch: It's in a class all by itself. Guests rent exquisite private lodges, set on a private 157-acre park-like property complete with hiking trails and a top-of-the-line restaurant and spa.

Attention to detail carries over from room design to landscape planning -- all modules for the lodges were flown in by helicopter to minimize impact on surrounding trees and to maximize privacy. The property boasts plenty of activities, including outdoor yoga, a beautiful heated outdoor pool, a bocce court, and wine-tasting seminars.

Although in a secluded, forested northern Napa Valley setting, guests are a short drive from downtown Calistoga.

3. Cypress Creek Cottages, Wimberley

Cypress Creek Cottages is a peaceful, country-like property on a creek in Wimberley, Texas, within driving distance of both Austin and San Antonio. With only 11 fully equipped cottages, it has an intimate vibe -- although cottages are relatively close together. Each includes a full kitchen, quaint decor (picture fireplaces and floral accents), and updated amenities such as flat-screen TVs and free Wi-Fi.

Pets are also welcome. The property attracts both families and couples with its rustic-chic vibe, but -- without a pool, fitness center, and full restaurant -- it has very few on-site amenities.

4. The Wauwinet, Nantucket

Guests come to Nantucket to get away from it all -- and with a remote location away from downtown, The Wauwinet is about as away from it as you can get.

The charming New England property is surrounded by both the bay and the ocean, and some (bayside) guest rooms offer amazing sunsets. One of the island's most loved restaurants is here, plus freebies include daily continental breakfasts, port and cheese hours, and coffee, tea, and baked goods in the library every morning.

A spa is on-site and no kids under 12 are allowed.

5. Sea Rock Inn, Mendocino

The intimate Sea Rock Inn is an upscale bed-and-breakfast with resort touches, offering suites and cottages with panoramic ocean views and wood-burning fireplaces. Binoculars are provided for whale-watching from private decks or the large lawn, which slopes gently toward the edge of the rocky Pacific cliffs.

The inn is not fancy, but is charming, with knotty pine furniture, ebullient flower beds, and whimsical paintings and sculptures. Cabin-like guest rooms have plush beds from which guests can see the ocean.

The immediate area is quiet and secluded, with nothing but the sound of waves and the occasional passing car. A no-kids-under-12 policy adds to the peaceful vibe.

6. Inn at Serenbe, Palmetto

The four-pearl Inn at Serenbe is a charming retreat surrounded by expansive farms and hiking trails in Georgia's countryside, a 30-minute drive from Atlanta's airport. The 27 spacious rooms include a mix of quaint, original units, more contemporary annex rooms, and stand-alone cottages.

They're all thoughtfully designed with elegant country decor, plus coffee makers and flat-screen TVs, but those nearest the restaurant may experience noise and some wear is apparent. The excellent farm-to-table restaurant is open all day and serves free breakfast, while free appetizers and tea are offered in the bar in the afternoon.

Two outdoor pools -- one for adults only -- are excellent for relaxing, plus there are shops, eateries, stables, and wellness facilities within the larger Serenbe community.

7. Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur

The 39-room Post Ranch Inn is one of the most beautiful hotels in the U.S. and it offers a romantic, intimate stay amid gorgeous natural surroundings. The hotel is built into the cliffs of Big Sur, and the organic architecture is breathtaking, seeming to grow out of the ground beside the hotel's surrounding redwoods.

The spacious, eco-sensitive rooms have ocean or mountain views, as well as wood-burning fireplaces, radiant floor heating, outdoor showers or hot tubs, private decks, and organic bath products and linens -- but no televisions or alarm clocks as the hotel strives for a peaceful environment. The award-winning spa focuses on rejuvenating services and even has a shaman on-site; the restaurant, Sierra Mar, is one of the best in Big Sur; the hotel's clifftop pools are stunning; and free amenities (such as yoga and stargazing) are abundant.

8. Lambert's Cove Inn, Martha's Vineyard

Lambert's Cove Inn is a cozy spot in a remote location. Here, it's quiet (provided you book a room away from the front desk) and quaint, with a home-like feel and beautifully manicured grounds. The resort doesn't allow children under eight years old, which helps preserve the serene, romantic atmosphere.

The free daily made-to-order breakfast during the high season is a step up from the buffet-style breakfasts offered by many inns. The nice heated outdoor pool and whirlpool are highlights, and the hotel also offers free Wi-Fi and a tennis court. Rooms are mostly charming, though decor varies widely.

9. The Inn at Round Barn Farm, Waitsfield

The Inn at the Round Barn Farm has a serene location with more than 245 acres of rolling green hills in every direction. It has a decidedly romantic ambiance, with rooms that have Jacuzzi tubs and/or working fireplaces. Unfortunately, bathrooms are small throughout, and many rooms have showers only.

Having a small indoor pool and fitness center (though technically it's only a few cardio machines) is a true B&B rarity in these parts, but the real draws here are the peaceful atmosphere, romantic and cozy experience, incredible views, and fresh air.

10. Benbow Historic Inn, Garberville

An upper-middle-range boutique property, the Benbow Historic Inn is a charming pick (and one of the only ones) for those visiting Humboldt County to take in the region's impressive redwoods. Opened in 1926, it has welcomed everyone from the Prince of Jordan to Cher, but nowadays, it largely attracts older couples seeking peace and quiet.

On the downside, you won't find a gym or spa, some rooms lack TVs and mini-fridges, and decor can feel a bit stuffy to some. However, antique furnishings, fireplaces in some rooms, and pretty views are lovely, as are free in-room sherry decanters and daily tea alongside scones.

The on-site restaurant serves tasty fare all day, but breakfast isn't included. A small outdoor pool, nine-hole golf course, and free-to-borrow bikes add value.

