It's a sweet, sweet September at Disney World with these new treats

September may be the sweetest month of all at Walt Disney World.

The arrival of a dozen new sweet treats have us ready to book a trip with the full intention of trying each one. The diet can wait.

First up, a milkshake "Good Morning America" shared earlier this month. Here it is again in case you missed it. At The Plaza Restaurant, celebrate with the Birthday Cake Milkshake of the Month – a confetti vanilla milkshake in a sprinkle-rimmed glass topped with whipped cream, more sprinkles and two mini birthday cake cupcakes.

Walt Disney World

Cupcake, cupcake, cupcake:

Here are three, plus a coconut macaroon.

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World

There’s a new Mermaid Cupcake at Disney’s BoardWalk. Splash on over to the BoardWalk Bakery to try this yellow cupcake filled with coconut cream mousse and topped with whipped cream, toasted coconut, a white chocolate mermaid tale, fondant shells and crispy pearls. While you’re there, you can also try the new Coconut Macaroons.

Walt Disney World

The Ariel Cupcake is a vanilla cupcake topped with buttercream and filled with white crispy pearls. It's available at Intermission Food Court Disney’s All-Star Music Resort and offered through the end of the month only.

Walt Disney World

The Maleficent Cupcake will be available throughout the month of October. This chocolate cupcake is filled with spiced chocolate and topped with vanilla buttercream and chocolate horns.

Walt Disney World

The Chosen One dessert featuring green apple mousse with a caramel center is available at The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa through the end of November.

A trio of princess cakes:

Walt Disney World

Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs is dreaming big with limited-time Princess Cakes featuring Rapunzel (available Sept. 27-30), Moana (available Oct. 4-7) and Cinderella (available Oct. 11-14). These chocolate chiffon cakes are made with dark chocolate mousse, raspberry mousse and white chocolate crispy pearls.

Walt Disney World

At Epcot, Kringla Bakeri og Kafe has officially reopened and is serving, among other treats, School Bread - a sweet roll filled with custard and dipped in coconut.

Feeling a little evil? Try the Witch’s Frozen Brew featuring frozen lemonade and frozen Coca-Cola with Monin cherry, Granny Smith apple, watermelon, and red passion fruit. You can find it at Prince Eric’s Village Market. While you're there pick up a Mermaid Donut.

Walt Disney World

Finally, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. The Apple Cider Doughnut Holes drizzled with icing and covered in cinnamon sugar can be found at the Isle of Java.