Celebrating 70 years of magic at Disneyland

In honor of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, “GMA” shines a light on cast members who have played a key role in making magic for visitors.

May 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live