Transcript for Exclusive 1st look at Disney World's Toy Story Land

We are B back now with an exclusive look at Walt Disney world's brand-new toy story land. It's 11 acres. That's the largest expansion in the 29-year history of Disney's Hollywood studios and ginger won. She's there. Getting ready for the grand opening. Hey there, ginger. Oh, robin. I mean obviously I brought some of my best friends here and we are having a thrill of a morning. A toy story morning if you will because we are in Andy's backyard where we get to play big. Yes, toy story land, so few people have seen it and now everybody gets to feel like the size of a toy. We've all shrunken this morning. That is a 14'3" buzz lightyear you're seeing there. It's impossible to not have fun here, robin. I would think not and I'm sure someone is having extra fun. Where is Adrienne? Yeah, Adrienne is not here this morning but did get to come here and do the preview. I'm telling you, this kid has been smiling ever since. Double thumbs up. Made for young children just like Adrian and youl see that coming up in the 8:00 hour. Have to bring him back a few times. A lot more from ginger coming up.

