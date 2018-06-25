Weird things you can (and can't) bring on a plane

No one likes surprises when rushing through the airport. Will your antlers be allowed on the plane? What about that 151 proof bottle of rum? Will you have to dump it? The TSA has the answers to a lot of these questions but here are some of the weirder things they allow on planes.

Creatures

• Emotional support pets: These animals help a lot of travelers, but some have allegedly abused the system over the years to the point that American, Delta and United now demand special documentation for these creatures. Check with your airline to see what kind of forms and/or letters you’ll need for your little helper.

• Protection: Cattle prods are allowed in checked-bags only, but bear bangers are a total no-go.

• Bug stuff: Avoid the mosquitoes with an aerosol insecticide, but it can only be packed in a checked-bag. Bug repellent is allowed in carry-ons, but only in a container that holds 3.4 ounces or less.

Sports stuff

• Yes, in carry-ons: you can bring a golf ball, a baseball, a bowling ball.

• No in carry-ons: Forget the golf club, the baseball bat, and no bowling pins. As the TSA puts it, “Sports equipment that can be used as a bludgeon (such as bats and clubs) is prohibited in the cabin of the plane and must be transported in your checked bags.”

Food and drink

• Drink: If you like mini-bottles of alcohol, no problem, they are allowed in carry-ons, with one exception: No liquor greater than 140 proof. This means no grain alcohol, no specialty high proof rum, no 179 proof Hapsburg Gold Label Premium Reserve Absinthe. You get the picture. As far as the lower proof stuff, there’s a catch with that, too: The Federal Aviation Administration says the only alcohol you can drink on a plane iswhat’s offered by the airline.

• Food: If you wish, fill your carry-on with fresh eggs, a large hunk of Cheddar, even a full size pizza and the screeners at the TSA checkpoint won’t bat an eye. However, they do draw the line at things like soft cheeses and wet-style pet food. The the 3.4 ounces rule applies to both liquids and things that are liquid-ish.

Medical stuff

• Almost anything of this nature, from blood sugar testing kits to EpiPens are good to go in any luggage and if you have any questions about your own medical situation, call or email TSA Cares.

Weapons and tools

• Okay in carry-ons: Knitting needles, bicycle chains, nail clippers, disposable razors, screwdrivers (under 7 inches), wrenches.

• Not in carry-ons: Throwing stars, dynamite, knives, razor blades, axes, real guns, replica weapons.

Miscellaneous

• Marijuana: The TSA says hookahs are okay, but it does not allow medical marijuana (or any other kind) in carry-ons or checked bags.

• Parachute: If you’d like to bring a parachute, no problem. However, it might get inspected and you would be responsible for making sure it’s properly folded.

• Snow globes: Yes. But only if they appear to contain 3.4 ounces of liquid or less.

Last thought: Before you go, the first thing you want to do is find a good airfare deal. Then, haul your bags out for a personal inspection. Lots of times, the things that cause problems at checkpoints are the things people forgot to remove from the bags after they got home from the last trip.