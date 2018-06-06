How collagen and adaptogens can help your skin

More
Dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe breaks down what to know about the wellness trend of consuming collagen and adaptogens.
2:54 | 06/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How collagen and adaptogens can help your skin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55688076,"title":"How collagen and adaptogens can help your skin","duration":"2:54","description":"Dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe breaks down what to know about the wellness trend of consuming collagen and adaptogens. ","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/collagen-adaptogens-skin-55688076","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.