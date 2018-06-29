Transcript for How one couple lost a collective 135 pounds together

Before our next story this, is getting ridiculous. You guys got engaged on "Gma" yesterday. You can't stay away. We can't stay away. We love you guys way too much. Thank you very much. Congratulations. Thank you. We'll tell a story about another couple. They're sharing their successful weight loss journey. Together they lost 135 pounds. This morning we'll focus on how they kept their healthy lifestyle even on vacation. Erielle reshef has that. Nice to see you. We all know vacation can be the time where that diet goes right out the window but that couple says even a getaway can't get them off track. They turned their lifestyle around and are turning that into tips for you. It's the incredible picture being shared by so many online. Chandra and Gerald going from this to this. They lost a combined 135 pounds over the past four years. This week Chandra showing photos on her Instagram. She and her husband on a getaway before the weight loss and after writing vacation used to be an excuse to eat any and everything I wanted. It also meant wearing a swimsuit in front of people anticipate spending a lot of time pondering a way to get from the water to my towel without anyone looking. Over the years she put on weight. At one point the scale reading 260 pounds. Until a turning point in her life. Gerald and I decided we wanted to have kids. I said I need to lose weight first. I was at least 100 pounds overweight. Reporter: She started going to the gym every day for a month and then she tackled how to eat. The whole time joined and supported by her husband. I joined weight watchers for a couple of months and learned how to eat and saw greater success with that so we just kept rolling with it. We're a team so for me it was support my wife and family. Reporter: In nine months she lost 60 pounds and managed to maintain that weight after she had her two boys ages 1 and 4 and since sen lost an additional 55 pounds. Gerald is down 25 so what's the secret to keeping weight off on vacation? Chandra has three big tips. First stay near ray kitchen. Gives you the ability of knowing that at least a good percentage of your meals are going to be on track with what your intentions are. Reporter: Preplan meals including snacks. We put them in baggies or containers. Try to stay active. For us that means taking our running shoe as long with us on vacation. And the redwines say don't skip the treats entirely. While you're away pick two meals that are an indulgence, after all, it is vacation. Makes a lot of sense. Thanks. Over to Lara. Thank you very much, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.