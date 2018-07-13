Transcript for Under new guidelines, an additional 800K teens in the U.S. have high blood pressure

Now to our "A" cover Ory. An alarming new study showing spike in T with high blood pres saying nearly 800,000 M teens have it. Thattaggeringump based on Ashton has. This is alarming. You don't think O the word Ted hype T in the same sentence B we now know it's a major issue and identifying it Y is important. If that goes on to adults with hypertension it's a setup for cardiovascular disease, stroke. Ear there re new guidelines and lowered the should to 130/80. A recent study by the CDC wanted to look at the numbers the country and found that one in seven U.S. Teens orths had blood pressure greater than 130/80 and about 800 now met this new diagnosi so that's concerningthe good news is even though th'v lowered the threshold brin in more people with that diags, over the numbers are goingdown, so kind of a goo news/bad news situation. , Of our, the nt question is dications? Some case, yes, bs the important thing when you're talkinousge group. Lifestyle modifications are key. So what does THA mewe start with god is you medicine. More famiar with lowering so inc foods with ptassiumjust a important and daily exerse and these are not only obese youths and teens but they will need medication. Look elsewhere first. Absolutely. Especially at that young age. If you're a parent and listening to this -- When this instrument is brought out our next doctor's sit, here things you need to ow blood pressure needs to be checkedmys. The numbers should be almost the same yohave to use the proper size cu. If you use one too small you will get a falselyigh . You should be doing T O bare skin, so if youom I in the winter and wearing a and someone puts a cuff onver that sweater, not the right way to D it. Even if you get one high mber, robin, that needs to be ted two or three times. Ementsworry. Is not something we make wi- a lot of people get nervous. Hopefully not my office. I know, not tall. But also doesn't hurt to haveone at home. There are automatic ones are really important and good to know tho ers. It's digital. Er easy. Have aat weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.