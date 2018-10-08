Transcript for Are the new guidelines on salt intake too extreme?

Thanks. Health alert T salt. A new study says youay be ae ble the amountat without risk your heart alth. Before grabbing that shaker you know Dr. Is here. A little controvers It is andheon will continue. This was a big study looked at a lot of people and really so to answer the question, we'vbeenomreduced sodium intak for so long B is there proof of why we mak Tse recommendations? We know that increase sodm inthe dietan raise the blood pressure.s alw been tassumptionn that increased blood presir translates to risk of , stroke and death. That's what it out a found, verinterestin actually peo W had hh sodium intake ireased the stroke, but deced theisk ofeart attack and death wihehestamounts. So, again, this is going be fraught with a lot controvey becaus you know, we hear ler sodiower sodium all the time. You read th yt an people will say D nee re salt Not so fast. I want txplain why. There's song called j-shap curve and not for jeif what study aftertu F pple here who Tak no tle their diet and people over here who eat very hh amounts of sodium hav highest ris of H, stroke and heart attack. PEOP inhi middle area,ey're fi so, again, where that number is, whether it's 1500 milligrams a is what therican heart association Rom or 2,000 or 3,000, which, bhe way, we're talking poons, bi this is not a lot of salt and of as you know is packed into our food wit us knowing. I'm always surprishen I T the packaging and realize H is I there.re a nuitionist. In terms ofoo hers mymmendation okay, because people hear it and be confused. Ou hav cgestive heart failure or ky disease spe T your doctor and I psible a nutritionist about sodium in your diet. All other people, Rea T labels. Look at the sodium irything you're beised how high it try SP oood instead of sodium. Out for sauce and dressings on side a use with discretion. The last thing, this citrus bowl, tassium. Never hear about it but co the negate eff of sodium.t it wit watermelons, Oranges, Banas. Michael.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.