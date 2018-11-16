Transcript for The story of one man's incredible face transplant journey

Right now we get to an emotional journey for two mothers and the life-changing gift for one of their sons. Amy met the young man for a special "20/20" and back with us now. What an inspiring story. It is, after suffering terrible injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound a miracle face transplant surgery has given one young manner real chance at life. It's remarkable. Yeah. And seeing and knowing what you've been through, can you walk us through what you got from will and what you were able to keep? Yea. It's one of the most unusual questions I've posed asking a young man for a guided tour of the features of his face, 26-year-old Cameron Underwood suffered devastating injuries to his face two years ago when a self-inflicted gunshot wound. How do you prepare yourself for that as a mom to see that? I don't know. Hoping that you're dreaming and you wake up it was all a nightmare. Reporter: But cam may have a second chance thanks to a miracle surgery and another mother, Sally fisher, who lost her son will and is about to make the most selfless gift to a family she doesn't even know. I mean from my standpoint, of course, we would give organs but a face, you know, the idea, you know, a face is how people identify -- So personal. Yeah, and especially because Cameron suffered his injury at the age of 23 which was the age Willie was when he died. And I just thought, you know, he can give this kid a face. Reporter: So last winter, two mothers coming together in love and hope to give one son another chance at life. Welcome to New York. I'm so happy. Are you mom? My god, thank you. Reporter: What did she say to you? She's thanking us, just so courageous, giving this gift to us and then thanking us. Thank you for letting my son live. You have no idea what this means. You have no idea what this means to us. What this means to my son. I don't think I would have survived will's death had it not been for Cameron and his family. Reporter: Ten months later, one life reborn and a mother seeing her lost son's face again. I'm so glad you're here. I'm so glad. And you, oh, you. Sally, my goodness. You're the courageous one. And giving my son a chance to be Normal again. I mean, he looks so fantastic. I know. You look beautiful. He is just -- I guess I'm a little biased. I think you're drop dead gorgeous. I think he is too, thank you. I think he is too. I gave her a locket that held two pictures. The fun picture of cam that I love and then a candid shot of will and I had those pictures put in the locket. It would have been a tragedy. I feel really happy. Now, in addition to those emotional meetings, this special hour of "20/20" features so much more from this remarkable family and the doctor who performed this incredible surgery, George, it was his third face transplant, but it takes a lot for someone to be a candidate for a surgery like this and there were questions about whether or not cam was the right person, because he tried to take his own life so they really had to go through some soul searching questions to make sure he was the right fit. It sure seems to have brought those families together and I love the gift of the locket. Such a beautiful moment and her reaction when she saw will's face and cam's face together and she wears it every day. Beautiful. Great story, Amy. You can all see Amy's report on "20/20" tonight right here on ABC at 10:00, 9:00 central.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.