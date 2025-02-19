Teen celebrates 15th birthday after 18-hour surgery

After an 18-hour surgery to repair his left artery, Matthew got to celebrate his birthday at home doing what he loves best: playing his guitar and his viola.

February 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live