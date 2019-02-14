-
Now Playing: Woman who received heart transplant honors donor by running half-marathon
-
Now Playing: Transplant recipient meets donor's wife and daughter
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old who met Drake has successful heart transplant
-
Now Playing: Heart transplant survivor meets donor's parents for the first time
-
Now Playing: Hospital heart patients spread the love
-
Now Playing: 1-year-old's birthday photo shoot tries to find the family of his heart donor
-
Now Playing: Why dark chocolate is better for your health
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan embraces his inner yogi
-
Now Playing: Fitness influencer apologizes after flood of customers call her programs a scam
-
Now Playing: How the bacteria in your gut affect your mind and body
-
Now Playing: What are PFAS?
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara's third co-host, Nikki Green
-
Now Playing: Breast cancer survivor shares cautionary tale about thermography
-
Now Playing: Grab your partner and try this Valentine's Day couples workout
-
Now Playing: Prince William encourages dialogue about mental health issues
-
Now Playing: Some employers offer fertility benefits to cover the cost of IVF
-
Now Playing: How antibiotics mess with your gut
-
Now Playing: FDA issues new warnings on breast implants
-
Now Playing: Mom reveals to police officer on Facebook that she's giving him her kidney
-
Now Playing: Susan Lucci urges women to look out for heart disease symptoms following scare