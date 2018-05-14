Amy Robach Biography

Amy Robach is the co-anchor of ABC’s “20/20” and reports for “Good Morning America” and across ABC News. Previously, Robach was news anchor for ABC’s “Good Morning America” beginning in 2014.

Since joining ABC News, Robach has traveled nationally and internationally to cover major news events. She reported on the terrorist attacks in Manchester, UK and in Brussels, Belgium, as well as the mass shootings at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX, Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Sandy Hook elementary school in Newton, Connecticut, and targeting police officers in Dallas, TX. Robach contributed to network-wide coverage on Election Night 2016 from Trump headquarters and the Washington Mall in Washington, DC for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.

She also traveled to Iceland to report on the front lines of climate change with the world’s most elite ice climbers, taking viewers into an ice sinkhole over a hundred feet deep, and reported live from Tanzania on the poaching epidemic and its impact across the globe. In 2014, she traveled to Nigeria to interview Malala Yousafzai, the seventeen-year-old who was campaigning to free hundreds of captive school girls. She also reported live from South Africa just days after the shooting of Oscar Pistorius’ girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Robach anchored ABC News’ Olympic coverage of the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang , South Korea, the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Additionally, Robach has interviewed countless newsmakers and celebrities. Her headline making interviews include: Tonya Harding in a two-hour prime time special, Gretchen Carlson’s first television interview on sexual harassment in the workplace, Hulk Hogan who responded to making racial slurs and Monica Lewinsky’s first network interview in over a decade.

Robach has reported and anchored several “20/20” programs for ABC News. Most recently, she interviewed the California couple accused of a “Gone Girl” abduction hoax after enduring a real life, terrifying kidnapping. She also spoke exclusively with Leanna Taylor, the woman whose ex-husband was convicted of their toddler death in a hot car. She extensively covered the University of Virginia campus rape case landing the first interview with Dean Nicole Eramo following the retraction of the infamous Rolling Stone article.

In 2015, Robach wrote a New York Times bestseller titled “Better: How I Let Go of Control, Held On To Hope, and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour" about her unexpected journey with breast cancer after being diagnosed following an on-air mammogram on GMA.

Before joining ABC News, Robach worked at NBC News from 2003 to 2012. In 2007, Robach was the co-anchor of Saturday TODAY and an NBC News National Correspondent. During that time, she also filled in as weekday TODAY co-anchor and newsreader and NBC Nightly News anchor. Prior to that, Robach was an anchor for MSNBC from 2003-2007. She also worked as a correspondent for WTTG TV in Washington, DC and WCBD TV in Charleston, SC.