Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to headline Coachella 2019

Music fans, rejoice -- the lineup for the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been released, and there's a little something for everyone's taste.

Organizers tweeted an image of the performers list Wednesday evening.

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala will headline each night of the weekend event. Other performers at this year’s festival include Janelle Monáe, Diplo, Jaden Smith, Solange, Kid Cudi, Khalid, Zedd, Dillon Francis and Pusha T, to name a few.

A full schedule can be found on Coachella's website.

Coachella, which is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, takes place over two weekends: April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21. You can expect to see the same performers during both weekend events.

Performances will take place on multiple stages each day. Festival-goers can also enjoy a Ferris wheel, large-scale art installations and food from some of the country's most famed restaurants.

Passes will go on sale at 11 a.m. Pacific time on Friday.

Beyonce headlined last year's Coachella, and even brought Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams out for a Destiny's Child reunion.