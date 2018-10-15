Nicole Maines made history Sunday night playing television's first transgender superhero.

The 21-year-old actress, who is also transgender, made her first appearance as Nia Nal -- aka Dreamer -- on The CW Network series "Supergirl."

Maines, who was on the west coast, had to wait to watch the episode on television, so she filled the time by tweeting to fans.

I still have to wait an hour and a half for Nia ?? #westcoastproblems — ???????Nicole Maines??????? (@NicoleAMaines) October 15, 2018

The delay, however, did not diminish her excitement.

After the episode, Maines tweeted again. "I hope you all love Nia as much as I do," she wrote.

I hope you all love Nia as much as I do. More next week!!! ??? #Supergirl — ???????Nicole Maines??????? (@NicoleAMaines) October 15, 2018

Judging from the responses, "Supergirl" fans embraced the new superhero.

she is already my everything. I love her with all of my heart ?? — gina. (@dobrevftobrosey) October 15, 2018

You were spectacular! You are changing the world with your talent. Love you Nikki! — Jenn Burleton (@JennBurleton) October 15, 2018

ARE YOU KIDDING? SHE IS ALREADY MY FAVORITE — NIA NAL STAN (@lorelaildanvers) October 15, 2018

Bettina Strauss/The CW

On the show, Nia Nal is a young reporter working with Kara Danvers -- aka Supergirl -- at CatCo Worldwide Media.

Nal’s superpower is that she can dream the future -- hence the name “Dreamer” – and her powers will be intertwined with her journey as a trans woman, according to USA TODAY.