Fri, Jan 12, 2024

Bill Belichick parts ways with New England Patriots; Trump blasts judge during final day in civil fraud trial; Winter weather hinders GOP candidates days before Iowa caucuses

January 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live