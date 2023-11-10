Fri, Nov 10, 2023

Negotiations continue as images released of 2 hostages held in Gaza; West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin won’t seek reelection; Logan Paul responds to accusations about his energy drink

November 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live