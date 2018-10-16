-
Now Playing: Is your body language sabotaging your relationship or career?
-
Now Playing: Dad-shaming throwdown has Chris Evans rushing to James Bond's rescue
-
Now Playing: What would you sacrifice for a night out?
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals has the latest fall fashion finds!
-
Now Playing: Former White House photographer Pete Souza joins 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: John Leguizamo's hilarious stories from the set
-
Now Playing: We brought the 'Husband Calling' competition from Iowa to Times Square
-
Now Playing: Microsoft co-founder dead at 65
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against Trump dismissed
-
Now Playing: FBI joins search for missing 13-year-old
-
Now Playing: Woman fired after trying to block black man from apartment
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive baby gifts in Australia
-
Now Playing: Teacher overcome with emotion as former student reveals she's giving him her kidney
-
Now Playing: Olympic gymnasts speak out against USA Gymnastics hire
-
Now Playing: Trump, first lady visit Hurricane Michael storm zone
-
Now Playing: Twin Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total nearly $1B
-
Now Playing: Aspiring model killed by shot from passing car: Police
-
Now Playing: Freed American pastor speaks about captivity, meeting with Trump
-
Now Playing: Chance the Rapper goes undercover as a Lyft driver
-
Now Playing: Radio personality Delilah opens up about her son's suicide