Monday, Jan 4, 2020

More
West Virginia governor on getting COVID-19 vaccine; Can your employer require you to get COVID-19 vaccine?; ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ during pandemic
3:00 | 01/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Monday, Jan 4, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"West Virginia governor on getting COVID-19 vaccine; Can your employer require you to get COVID-19 vaccine?; ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ during pandemic","mediaType":"fep","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"75041130","title":"Monday, Jan 4, 2020","url":"/GMA/video/monday-jan-2020-75041130"}