Strahan, Sara & Keke 09/09/19: Michael's Wild Encounter With a Giant Snake

More
Keke's big 'Hustlers' tour; Mario Dedivanovic's hottest makeup trends for fall
3:00 | 09/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Strahan, Sara & Keke 09/09/19: Michael's Wild Encounter With a Giant Snake

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Keke's big 'Hustlers' tour; Mario Dedivanovic's hottest makeup trends for fall","mediaType":"fep","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"65495078","title":"Strahan, Sara & Keke 09/09/19: Michael's Wild Encounter With a Giant Snake","url":"/GMA/video/strahan-sara-keke-090919-michaels-wild-encounter-giant-65495078"}