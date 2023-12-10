Sun, Dec 10, 2023

Penn president resigns following backlash; US vetoes UN resolution calling for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza; Bronny James expected to make collegiate debut on USC basketball court

December 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live