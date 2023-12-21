Thu, Dec 21, 2023

Step inside a California sensory gym for children with autism; Sen. Alex Padilla discusses the latest on border negotiations; Scotty McCreery gets us in the holiday spirit with hit song

December 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live