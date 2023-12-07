Thu, Dec 7, 2023

Hollywood celebrates life of TV great Norman Lear; Millions of Americans struggling with food insecurity; FAA to reexamine rules on mental health treatment in aviation industry

December 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live