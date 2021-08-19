Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:00","description":"Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'; Hundreds of firefighters battle California blazes; Eugenio Derbez talks about new film, ‘Coda’","mediaType":"fep","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"79540010","title":"Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 ","url":"/GMA/video/thursday-aug-19-2021-79540010"}