Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021

More
Tim Tebow talks about his 1st children’s book; Trump, Biden campaign in Georgia as Senate runoff gets underway; Ken Jennings opens up about hosting 'Jeopardy!' and Alex Trebek's final shows
3:00 | 01/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Tim Tebow talks about his 1st children’s book; Trump, Biden campaign in Georgia as Senate runoff gets underway; Ken Jennings opens up about hosting 'Jeopardy!' and Alex Trebek's final shows","mediaType":"fep","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"75063661","title":"Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021","url":"/GMA/video/tuesday-jan-2021-75063661"}