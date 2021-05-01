Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:00","description":"Tim Tebow talks about his 1st children’s book; Trump, Biden campaign in Georgia as Senate runoff gets underway; Ken Jennings opens up about hosting 'Jeopardy!' and Alex Trebek's final shows","mediaType":"fep","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"75063661","title":"Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021","url":"/GMA/video/tuesday-jan-2021-75063661"}